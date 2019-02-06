We’re fighting corruption but it hasn’t been easy – BUHARI

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, disclosed that fighting corruption in a country like Nigeria has not been an easy task, but expressed determination at fighting the scourge to a standstill.

How I wish I fixed infrastructure when we had money – Buhari

Buhari, while addressing the mammoth crowd of party supporters and admirers who thronged the 12,000 capacity Ekiti Parapo pavilion, venue of the rally, said he was quite conscious of the promises he made while contesting four years ago, particularly the ones that have to do with corruption, insecurity and economic diversification.

His words: “We are fighting corruption but it has not been easy. But we told the security agencies to keep tab on those on our watch list and ensure that no stone is left unturned to ensuring that those who have cases to answer do not escape justice.

“As part of our promises, we are building roads, rail lines, fighting corruption. We introduced Treasury Single Account and increased power supply, so Nigerians can have their own businesses.

“I want to be grateful to Ekiti voters, because the two times I came here, I achieved successes. I came here in 2014 and I also came here to campaign for Fayemi, he won the governorship election, so I thank you.”

Present at the rally were: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), former All Progressives Congress, APC, interim National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, Mr. Olusola Oke, among others.

Earlier during a meeting with Ekiti Obas, Buhari pleaded with the monarchs to support his reelection bid and government for sustainable peace in Ekiti State and beyond.

Buhari said he has not betrayed the country on the promises he made in 2015 to secure the nation, fight corruption and diversify the economy and make Nigeria self sustaining in terms of local production.

Don’t be deceived by PDP — Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who addressed the crown in Yoruba, said: “A sum of $383 billion was gotten from the oil between 2010 and 2014 under Dr Goodluck Jonathan. That was when we had the highest but nothing was done with it.

“If that money had been utilized judiciously, all the roads, rail lines and employment we are creating would have long been in place for Nigerians. Buhari built three refineries as Minister of Petroleum under military era. No government has ever added one, not even during the 16 years of PDP. Don’t let them deceive you, vote for a President you can trust, that is President Buhari.”