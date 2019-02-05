We’re committed to returning IDPs to their ancestral homes – Plateau govt

By Maraie-Therese Nanlong

THE Chairman, Plateau State Relief Committee, Mr. David Wuyep, has assured internally displaced persons, IDPs, in the state of the government’s commitment to alleviating their suffering and returning them to their ancestral homes.

The first batch of the IDPs from Gashish district of Barkin Ladi local council, last December, returned to their homes.

Wuyep, who is also the state Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, said more would soon be returned as the state government was not resting on its oars in seeing that the suffering of the IDPs are alleviated.

He spoke when the Grand Cereals Limited donated relief materials, mostly its products, worth millions of naira to the IDPs.

The company’s acting Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Sanjev Jain, while donating the materials said the company would continue to share in the plight of the less-privileged in Nigerian, especially IDPs

He said: “In understanding the plight of the persons in the various camps, the Board of Grand Cereals, a subsidiary of UAC Nigeria Plc, increased its corporate social responsibility activation.”