We’ll resort to self-help if CPs’postings are not reversed – CUPP

…Says it will mobilize no confidence vote against IGP’ Adamu if Egbetokun remains in Kwara

…Drags IGP to court, seeks reversal of Tinubu’s ex- CSO,others from functioning in office

By Joseph Erunke

THE Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, yesterday, threatened that it would resort to what it called self-help if the federal government does not reverse Wednesday’s postings of Commissioners of Police to state commands.

The coalition of opposition political parties also threatened to mobilize vote of no confidence to be passed on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu if nothing was done about its demand that the posting of Mr. Kayode Egbetokun to Kwara was reversed.

The development came as CUPP took the battle over the posting of Commissioners of Police announced by the acting Inspector of General, Mohammed Adamu to court, asking the court to quash the posting of the newly posted CPs.

Its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, speaking at a news conference, in Abuja, yesterday, insisted that the opposition political parties would resort to self-help as according to him, the government had failed to protect members of the opposition.

“Opposition members and Nigerians are left with only one option of resorting to self-help in protection of their votes and Code 20 Mode will be scaled up to Red level if the Police refuses to remove APC chieftains Aides as Commissioner of Police.

“The opposition is seriously now considering pulling out of the Bill Clinton Peace Accord as it is tantamount to the ruling party leading opposition leaders and Nigerians to Golgotha which will not achieve any objective since the ruling Party has concluded plans to intimidate harass, assault and maim Nigerians knowing that Nigerians have resolved to vote them out of office,” he said.

Ugochinyere, who noted that anarchy loomed in the country following the development, called on the United States Government and other super power nations to place the police boss on travel ban.

“Clearly anarchy looms in the land and the plot to rig the elections is now in full gear. The Inspector General of Police should be placed on visa ban immediately for aggravating the situation that degenerated into bedlam, “he added.

“CUPP, part from the suit is mobilising to pass a vote of no confidence on the acting IGP if the compromised postings especially the appointments of Tinubu’s CSO as Kwara CP are not reversed and neutral officers deployed across all board.

“The Nigerian opposition rejects the postings and hereby calls on all opposition members not to recognize the politically manipulated postings.

“The Nigerian opposition rejects the appointment of Mr. Kayode Egbetokun as the Commissioner of Police Kwara State and all other Villa instigated postings.

“The Inspector General of Police has disappointed a nation eager to go out peacefully on 16th February to exercise their franchise.

“Clearly anarchy looms in the land and the plot to rig the elections is now in full gear. The Inspector General of Police should be placed on visa ban immediately for aggravating the situation that degenerated into bedlam,” he said.