“We’ll improve security, businesses in Zamfara” – Atiku

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, has promised to improve security in Zamfara if voted into office in the Feb. 16 presidential election.

Atiku, who was in Zamfara on Monday for his presidential campaign, also promised to revamp the Bakolori Dam and put it to effective use.

“Without peace, there won’t be farming activities, no businesses and people cannot even practice their religious beliefs.

“Even though agriculture is the mainstay of the people of the state, farming has virtually been banned by bandits in the state and this situation needs to be put to an end.

“When this is fully taken care of, we will then support the farmers with modern tools and seeds so that businesses can resume in full force.”

He urged the people to vote for the PDP governorship candidate, Alhaji Bello Matawalle.

The presidential candidate recalled that since the APC was yet to resolve its internal problems which made it impossible to have candidates, urged people in the state to vote for the APC.

In his remarks, the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Inspector-General of Police to be impartial throughout the elections.

News men report that the presidential candidate was accompanied by the party’s national and state leaders as well as Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State. (NAN)