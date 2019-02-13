We won’t spare effort to organize credible polls, Buhari tells Commonwealth scribe

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—FOR the umpteenth time, President Muhammadu Muhammadu Buhari has assured that he would make effort to ensure that the forthcoming elections starting from Saturday will be credible.

President Buhari said people have more confidence in a government they have elected in free and fair polls, than one that wangles its way into office through artifice and subterfuge.

He stated this on Wednesday when the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland visited him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja after attending the signing of the Peace Accord at the International Conference Centre.

He said, “One Nigeria is non-negotiable. Over two million people died in the civil war we fought, and when people elect their own government through a free and fair process, they have more confidence in such government. We will not spare any effort to organize credible polls, and people should come out and vote for their choices.”

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, expressed pleasure that the Commonwealth was showing keen interest in the Nigerian election, appreciating Rt. Hon. Scotland for coming all the way to be a part of what would engender free and fair polls.

The Secretary-General described Nigeria as “a treasured member of the Commonwealth family,” adding that the signing of the Peace Accord would lead to better voter turnout, “as they would have seen the commitment to peace by all the main actors.”

She commended what she described as President Buhari’s “calmness and good humour,” even as the polls approach, stressing: “When Nigeria is healthy, vibrant and strong, the whole of Africa is strengthened.”

Rt. Hon. Scotland also lauded “the energetic way” the President has pursued issues of security and anti-corruption, pledging that the Commonwealth stands ready to assist Nigeria at all times.