We will mobilize our 20m members for rescheduled elections- Shiites, Elzakzaky followers

A group known as the Supporters of Shaikh Zakzaky Political Forum have declared that it will mobilize its twenty million followers for the rescheduled general elections.

The general elections were postponed by a week early Saturday morning after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu cited logistics as the reason for postponement.

The group in a statement expressed dissatisfaction with the postponement saying that it has affected many Nigerians negatively, as so many of them travelled far distances in order to exercise their civic right, and many businesses had closed down in anticipation of the election thereby, loosing a lot of resources.

While saying that the postponement of the election within hours was a deliberate and programmed scheme, the group however, called on Nigerians to be peaceful, shun violence and come out to discharge their constitutional right on the new date fixed by INEC.

The statement signed by S.I Ahmad reads in part: “The voting season has come again. It is imminent now that supporters of Sheikh Zakzaky are going to massively vote in order to oust the incumbent that meted out to us the most inhuman abuses and brutal massacre ever in the history of Nigeria.

“Those that think they can clamp on our rights as Nigerians will clearly see if we have political relevance in our country or not. The teeming number of Sheikh Zakzaky’s followers is obvious.

“No Government created Shia agents have up to 500 sincere followers but the followers of his eminence, Shaikh Zakzaky(H) are no fewer that twenty million (20,000,000).

“Throughout Nigeria and in Kaduna State, we are going to firmly support those that care about us and the society as a whole . Clearly, perpetrators of Zaria Massacre will understand the implication of killing innocent Nigerians.

“Our leader His Eminence Shaikh Ibraheem Zakzaky had touched a great number of lives of the Muslim and Christian intellectuals in Nigeria, across ethnic and tribal divides. He played the fatherly role of protecting our Christian brothers and sisters during the post-election violence in 2011, perpetrated by the Supporters of the then opposition flag bearer, General Muhammadu Buhari.

“The postponement of last Saturday’s Election is a clear sign of the ill-intention and cowardice of the Buhari Administration and no amount of treachery and planned rigging would bring back this spineless and confused government.

“This election postponement has affected many Nigerians negatively, as so many of them travelled far distances in order to exercise their civic right, and many businesses had closed down in anticipation of the election thereby, loosing a lot of resources to this ill-intended postponement.

“We urge all Nigerians to be peaceful, shun violence and come out to discharge their constitutional right in chasing all tyrants out of power.

“This should be an opportunity for Nigerians to gather additional momentum, to emulate the spirit of hope, tolerance and devotion.

“For three years, brothers and sisters of the Islamic movement have been protesting peacefully without giving up. Dear Nigerians don’t give up, stand for your rights.”