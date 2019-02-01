We were promised N500,000 to kill septuagenarian but… – Suspects

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE — IN 2017, a 75 year old grandmother, Modupe Olorunfemi, was gruesomely hacked to death by two heartless cannabis dealers on Owo town, Ondo state.

The two suspects, Ameh Friday, 35 and Sunday Femi, 23 and one Gbenga now at large committed the heinous crime in 2017 and fled the town to continue their cannabis business in another farmland.

One of them was said to have visited Owo and acting on tip off, police detectives swooped on him and he was thereafter apprehended.

After interrogation, he confessed and gave useful information about other suspects and why the old woman was murdered.

N500,000 promise

Friday and Femi were promised N500,000 to permanently silence the old woman.

Police detectives, who never gave up in the search for the suspects, made a breakthrough recently as the suspects were apprehended where they relocated to after killing the old woman.

Vanguard was reliably informed by police detectives that the suspects and others in the illicit Indian hemp cultivation had large hectares of land on which they planted cannabis.

Recall that the Indian hemp business thrives in Owo area of the state.

The two suspects were alleged to have been sent by their leader, Gbenga to terminate the life of the old woman for being an informant of the security personnel.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect were four, including their leader Gbenga, and have been on the wanted list of security personnel over the illicit business in Owo until they terminated the life of the old woman and were nabbed.

How we nabbed killers—Police

Parading the suspected killers, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Ondo Police Command, Mr. Femi Joseph said that the Command had been on the trail of the suspects since 2017 after they hacked the septuagenarian to death.

Joseph said: “The men of the Command were already on the trail of others, involved in the dastardly act, expressing assurance that they would be apprehended soon.”

Why we killed her—Suspect

In an interview, one of the suspected killers, Friday, gave a gory picture of how the old woman was gruesomely murdered.

Friday said: “We were sent by Gbenga, our leader, to kill the old woman for giving the security agents information about their business in the area.

“It was Gbenga that sent us to kill her, he has ran away now, he promised to give us N500,000 for the job but up till today he has not fulfilled his promised because he is nowhere to be found now. “

But the other suspect, Femi, disagreed with the confession of Friday insisting he was only contracted to convey Friday to the village being an Okada operator.

Femi said: “I do not know anything about the death of the old woman. Infact, I do not know what they came to the village to do. I was just asked to bring them on my motorcycle. I know nothing about the killing of the old woman.”

However, the police spokesperson Joseph told Vanguard that the two suspects including the motorcycle operator, Femi, confessed to committing the crime. Joseph added that the police detectives are on the trail of other accomplices and would smoke them out of their hiding and bring them to book.

He, therefore, assured that the suspects would be charged to court after the completion of the investigation.