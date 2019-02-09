‘We commends INEC over plan to reprint burnt PVCs in Abia’

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been commended over its plan to reprint the 319 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) destroyed in last Sunday’s fire in Abia.

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia, Dr. Alex Otti’s campaign organization made the commendation in a statement issued by the group’s Director-General, Mr Max Nduaguibe, in Umuahia on Friday.

“While we laud INEC’s decision to reprint the burnt PVCs, we also urge the commission to ensure that owners of such PVCs are adequately sensitized and encouraged to come forth and collect their cards,” Nduaguibe said.

He said that such a measure would help to ensure that the affected electorate exercised their franchise and contribute to the development of the nation’s democratic process.

He further advised the electoral body to work closely with the security agencies to provide maximum security for its facilities across the federation.

“This is to forestall a reoccurrence of similar incidents in Abia and other parts of the federation, ” he said.

Nduaguibe charged the security agencies, especially the police, to spread its dragnet in order to fish out those behind the Umuikaa fire.

He also requested that the perpetrators be prosecuted, if arrested, in line with due process and to serve as deterrent to others.

“And they should be made to pay for their indiscretion, if found guilty,” he said.

NAN reports that the fire burnt a section of the INEC’s new office in Umuikaa in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area on Sunday night, destroying 319 PVCs.