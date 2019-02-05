We are seeking a second term, some tried looking for more – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, In a veiled attack on former president Olusegun Obasanjo, who he said sought for more terms in office contrary to the provisions of the Constitution.

The President stated this while addressing traditional rulers in Akure, Ondo state under the umbrella of the Ondo State Council of Obas.

According to him, he is only seeking to be President for another four years and after then, nothing more.

“We have just finished one term and are seeking a second one, and after that, the Constitution doesn’t permit anymore,’ he was quoted as saying in a tweet by Mr Tolu Ogunlesi, who oversees digital communications in the presidency.

“There are some who tried looking for more but they did not succeed.”

President Buhari, thereafter, advised the members and leaders of the All Progressives Party (APC) to learn from the mistakes of those people.

