Breaking News
Translate

We are seeking a second term, some tried looking for more – Buhari

On 10:35 pmIn News, Politics by Idowu BankoleComments

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, In a veiled attack on former president Olusegun Obasanjo, who he said sought for more terms in office contrary to the provisions of the Constitution.

Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari display a sign for 4+4 to join Legislators who supported his re-election bid as he addressed a joint session of the National Assembly for the the presentation of the 2019 Appropriation Bill at the National Assembly, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 19/12/2018

The President stated this while addressing traditional rulers in Akure, Ondo state under the umbrella of the Ondo State Council of Obas.

According to him, he is only seeking to be President for another four years and after then, nothing more.

“We have just finished one term and are seeking a second one, and after that, the Constitution doesn’t permit anymore,’ he was quoted as saying in a tweet by Mr Tolu Ogunlesi, who oversees digital communications in the presidency.

Also read: My covenant with Nigerians – Atiku

“There are some who tried looking for more but they did not succeed.”

President Buhari, thereafter, advised the members and leaders of the All Progressives Party (APC) to learn from the mistakes of those people.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.