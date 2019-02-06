We are praying for your success at the polls, IDU tells Manager

THE reelection bid of the lawmaker representing Delta South senatorial district, Senator James Manager, has gotten a boost from the Isokos in the state as the apex cultural body of the Isoko nation, Isoko Development Union, IDU, has told him that they are praying for his reelection come February 16 during the national assembly elections.

The union also appealed on him to continue to remember the Isoko people when he returns to the senate for a fifth term as Senator representing the district.

The disclosure by IDU was made during a special meeting with them at Asaba to appeal for their support ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Addressing Manager, IDU president general, Chief Iduh Amadhe, said: “As an Isoko son, you are the only Isoko son contesting the Senate seat. We want you to know that we are praying for your success at the polls and we want you to continue remembering the Isoko people when you return back to the National Assembly.”

Those also present to welcome the lawmaker aside the IDU executives include; HRMs of Aviara, Oyede, Olokpoko, Idu-Ide, Hon. Tim Owhefere, Hon. Prince Johnson Erijo, Hon. Kenneth Ogba, Chief Fred Useh, Etad Enahoro, president generals from 12 Isoko clans and a host of others.