Wawrinka returns to top 50 after Rotterdam final run

Stan Wawrinka returned to the world’s top 50 on Monday for the first time since last year’s French Open after his run to the final in Rotterdam.

The three-time Grand Slam champion is on the road back to his best after serious knee injuries and reached his first final last week since losing to Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros in 2017.

The 33-year-old Swiss was beaten in three sets by Gael Monfils, though, with the Frenchman climbing 10 spots to 23rd.

Wawrinka sits 41st in the rankings after a rise of 27 places.

ATP top 20

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 10,955 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,320

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,475

4. Juan Martin del Potro (ARG) 5,060

5. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4,595

6. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,190 (+1)

7. Roger Federer (SUI) 4,100 (-1)

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,800

9. John Isner (USA) 3,225

10. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3,140

11. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,880

12. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 2,805

13. Borna Coric (CRO) 2,605

14. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2,275

15. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2,230 (+1)

16. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,225 (-1)

17. Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 2,091 (+1)

18. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 1,955 (-1)

19. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 1,940

20. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,820

Selected:

41. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 1,040 (+27)