Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon organisers sue for understanding during polls

As athletes and fun runners prepare for the Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon, organizers have urged citizens, to remember the creed of the annual event and go about their voting peacefully during the elections.

This year’s event has been fixed for March 30 with top Nigerian long distance runners already registered to participate and jostle for the top prizes.

“We are looking forward to the 2019 edition. And of course it is coming around the time of the governorship elections and so we call on all Deltans and Nigerians in general to embrace peace and avoid confrontations that will disrupt peaceful coexistence,” said Mrs. Joyce Bozimo the Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon CEO.

She added that that preparations for the 2019 race are moving on fast and hopefully the athletes and officials will get a new experience. The 10km race started in 2016 primarily for athletes in the Warri environs to promote peace and bring back businesses that vacated the area because of youth restiveness. However, national athletes ever on the look out for avenues to express themselves gate-crashed. “This is why we are shopping for sponsorship to make the race bigger and better.

“The Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon is growing and we want corporate and individual concerns to key into it and help promote peace and provide empowerment opportunity to the youths,” Mrs. Bozimo stated.