WARDS: INYC cautions INEC over disobedience of court order

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The Itsekiri National Youths Council, INYC, has warned that there would be serious trouble should the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, attempt to conduct the 2019 general election in Warri South Council Area of Delta State using the 12 Ward structure already declared illegal 15 years ago by a court of competent jurisdiction instead of the legally approved 10 Wards

President of the INYC, Comrade Weyinmi Agbateyiniro, who made this declaration while briefing newsme on Monday in Warri, said the Appeal Court sitting in Benin City, in Appeal No: CA/B/482m/2018 struck out INEC appeal for alleged abandonment of Appeal filled since 28 of October, 2003.

He said: “We have written several petitions and reminders in this regard to INEC to no avail. We went to court to secure a judgment against INEC even when they pretended they had given several directives in this regard.’’

The INYC, therefore, called on INEC to conduct the election in 10 legal wards to avoid incurring the wrath of the people.