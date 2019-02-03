VP Osinbajo hands over first set of homes at Mixta Africa/EDPA Emotan Gardens

…presents apartment to award-winning EDOBEST teacher

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has presented the key and certificate for a two-bedroom apartment, a unit in Emotan Gardens estate, to Mrs. Osaru Noragbon, who is the best teacher in the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EDOBEST) programme.

Osinbajo presented the apartment to Mrs. Noragbon during the commissioning of first phase of 100 units in Emotan Gardens Estate at Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

Earlier, welcoming the Vice President to the state and the estate, Governor Obaseki said: “This is cluster one of Emotan Gardens, whose foundation you laid a few months ago.”

Emotan Gardens is an initiative of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government developed through a joint-venture partnership between Mixta Africa, a renowned real estate developer and Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA).

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development was signed in May 2018 with Mixta Africa, and had a delivery timeline of 12 months for the first phase. However, this was delivered well ahead of schedule.

Commissioning the first phase of the estate, the Vice President said, “It is my pleasure to officially commission cluster one of the Emotan Gardens Estate for immediate occupation by the first occupant and the winner of EDOBEST programme.”



Obaseki said the goal of Mixta Africa, the developer of the estate, is for subscribers to move into the property as soon as possible and that they inhabit a safe, serene estate that meets their needs.

“The first 100 of the houses are ready for inauguration. As a government, we have bought 10 of the houses, while about 50 of the houses have been sold to the public,” he said.