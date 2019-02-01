‘Votes must count in forthcoming elections’

A group that operates under the auspices of Buhari/Osinbajo Youth Support Movement (BOYSM), says votes will count in the forthcoming general elections.

The Coordinator-General of the group, Comrade Emeni Ibe, made the remark in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Friday.



Ibe, who described President Muhammadu Buhari as ”Mr Integrity,” said under the present administration’s watch, free, fair and credible poll was achievable.

”Yes, I have the faith that under President Buhari, the election will be peaceful, free, fair and credible.

”We believe that votes will count and Nigerians should know that there is no intention to rig the election because Mr President will always protect his integrity,” he said.

The coordinator-general said BOYSM’s support for President Buhari’s reelection bid was based on the good policies of his government.

“We are a support group that has existed from 2014 to date. We rally support for President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. ”Our support is based on the good policies of this government and the need for the Nigerian youth to be patient with the administration,” he said. Ibe also stated that President Buhari had done well to deserve a term in office. ”One good term, they say, deserves another. He made promises and since he has kept the flag flying in the areas of fight against corruption, revamping the economy, etc, we think he deserves another term,” he said. Polls: Remain neutral, Sultan urges religious leaders On former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s stance on Buhari’s reelection bid, Ibe said the decision lies in the Nigerian majority. ”Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is entitled to his opinion and being an elder statesman but majority of Nigerians have a better say. ”You will recall that millions of people appealed to Mr President before he decided to contest for the election. And I thank him for yielding to the calls,” he said.