Vote, protect your votes, Atiku’s wife, Douglas-Abubakar task women

…Lauds Bayelsa women for defending democracy

Wife of the Presidential flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr (Mrs) Jennifer Douglas-Abubakar has asked Nigerian women to turn out massively to vote and to protect their votes as the 2019 elections kick off next week Saturday with the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Atiku’s wife promises fight against child labour, if husband elected

Mrs Abubakar particularly tasked women to lead the vanguard for large turnout of votes especially for her husband, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other candidates of the PDP on ballot.

Lauding the women of Bayelsa State for the uncommon display of courage and their doggedness in defence of democracy, she told them on Wednesday in Yenogoa, Bayelsa State during her Town Hall meeting to drum up support for the Atiku/Obi presidential ticket.

Mrs Abubakar, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming reception accorded her and her team.

She assured the women that her husband’s policy is gender inclusive, beckoning on them to come out en mass and vote for her husband.

According to her, “I am so overwhelmed by the warm reception accorded me. I want you to know that I am one of you. All the women that have come here today, please, I enjoin you to to vote and protect your votes. Deliver your vote and that of your extended families for Atiku come February 16 and get Nigeria working again.

“If they like they should bring in people from Niger and Sudan. We will bring from Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Lagos and all parts of the country. You should rise up and protect your votes. We cannot get there if you don’t pick your PVC, your PVC is the only way you can vote Atiku in. Bring all your household vote and protect your votes, to make sure your vote counts. Bayelsa women, you gallantly opposed the military in their armoured vehicle in time past, in defence of democracy, you can do it again.”

Also speaking at the event, Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, assured Atiku Abubakar that he does not need to campaign in Bayelsa because Bayelsa is the headquarters of PDP, affirming that his victory at the forthcoming polls come is assured.

Governor Dickson stated that “Bayelsa is the headquarters of PDP in Nigeria. I have already assured Atiku Abubakar that he does not need to campaign in Bayelsa state, because all our votes are for him.”

He charged them to vote for all PDP candidates in the forthcoming polls and to also refuse to be intimidated.

Governor Dickson however, tasked Mrs Abubakar to remember Bayelsa women after the victory and offer them appointments.

On her part wife of the PDP Vice Presidential candidate, Mrs Margaret Obi, extolled the role Gov. Dickson played in the unity of PDP, stressing that Bayelsa played a vital role in the emergence of Atiku as the PDP presidential flag bearer for the 2019 election polls.

Mrs Obi further informed Bayelsa women that an Atiku’s/Obi government has promised that 70 per cent of his government will constitute women and youths.

Among those accompanying Mrs Abubakar on the campaign trip were the wife of the PDP National Chairman, Deaconess Ene Secondus, PDP Deputy National Woman leader, Hajia Hadizat Umoru and Senator (Mrs) Chris Anyanwu.