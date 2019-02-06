Vote me, I won’t change – Buhari tells Nigerians

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday stated that he will remain steadfast in delivering effective leadership if re-elected in the February 16 presidential election.

President Buhari who stated this at the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential campaign in Makurdi, the Benue State capital assured that he would not change from what he is.

According to him, “I assure you, I am not going to change. I am going to be consistent, I will remain steadfast. Anybody who abuses trust will be exposed and he will be dispossessed.

He said with the mammoth crowd at the Aper Aku stadium to identify with his re-election bid, he was convinced that the Benue people believed in what his administration was doing to transform Nigeria.

He said the country has made tremendous success on improving the economy as well as tackling the challenge of insecurity in parts of the country and the fight against corruption.

He said, “I stand before you to thank you most sincerely for deferring the weather and standing for hours to come and see and listen to us. I am very grateful.

“I am convinced that you believe in what we are doing and that you stand to support us even further. When I came to look for your vote in 2015, I promised three fundamental issues based on our party manifesto. Security, economy and fighting corruption.”

Continuing, he said, “we will do roads, rail ways and provide electricity with monies recovered from looters.”

Addressing the APC supporters, Senator George Akume said that President Buhari is one of the few Nigerians who does not like money.

He said, “He had opportunity to make money as Head of State, minister of petroleum and military administrators of north eastern states but did not amass wealth.

“Buhari has managed the economy very well and we are very proud of him. The landmark projects of the government are impacting positively on the lives of the people.

“Mr. President, you promised to provide infrastructure and we are seeing it, you are not a man of talk but action- talk and do.”

Senator Akume assured the President that the people of Bunue have cordial relationship with the Fulanies and will sustain the relationship if the candidate of the APC in Benue Emmanuel Jime is voted as governor in the March 2nd election.

He boasted that President Buhari will record 70 percent of the votes in the coming elections, adding that Benue people were solidly in support for free, fair and credible election.

Akume called the attention of the President to what he called ‘the problem is the militarization of the state, accusing the state governor of livestock guards to intimidate the opposition.

National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in his remarks, said governors have the responsibility to guarantee security of lives and property and must be seen to compliment the federal government in this regard.

According to him, the candidate of the APC in Benue in the election has the capacity to do so, and improve the lives of the citizens.

He said, “We need leaders who will not blame others for their failures. Nation’s develop when leaders bring ideas to move the country forward.”

In his welcome address, the Benue state chairman of the APC, Abbao, assured that the state will deliver their votes to Buhari’s victory and the governorship candidate of the party in the election.

Present at the event were the minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbe, governor of Plateau State Solomon Lalong, and other patty chieftains in the state.