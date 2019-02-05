Vote for my husband, Atiku’s wife begs Kwara women

Titi Abubakar, the wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday in Ilorin called on women in the state to vote for her husband in the Feb. 16 election.

Abubakar made the plea during a campaign rally in Ilorin, the Kwara capital.

She urged various women groups gathered at the event to vote for her husband, saying that he has the capacity to fix Nigeria’s economy.

According to the former First Lady, her husband is an educationist, job creator, an economist and philanthropist who has compassion for the country.

Also addressing the women groups, Mrs Omolewa Ahmed, the wife of the Kwara State governor, also called on women in the state to come out en-masse to vote for all the PDP candidates.

Earlier, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, had prayed for a peaceful conduct of the elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there were good will messages from the wife of the PDP Vice-Presidential candidate, Mrs Margaret Obi, Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Ali Ahmed, and the wife of the Senate President, Mrs Toyin Saraki.