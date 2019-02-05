Vote-buying evil, highest level of corruption —Activist

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—A human rights activist and Executive Director, Centre for Human Rights and Conflicts Resolutions, CHRCR, Mr. Idris Miliki, has described “vote buying and vote selling” as evil and anti-people phenomenon that must be avoided by all well-meaning Nigerians.

Miliki spoke at a one-day Capacity Building for Community Based Organisations, CBOs, on Anti-Corruption, Transparency and Accountability in Elections organised for electorate in Okene for Kogi Central Senatorial District.

Miliki said the one-day community dialogue was organised by in partnership with Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation as part of engagements towards free, fair and credible 2019 general elections.

Miliki said: “Vote-buying may not be a new phenomenon, but it is a high level form of corruption. It is evil and dehumanising as it tends to rob the people of their rights to good governance; we urge the electorate to guard against it.”

The activist said the dialogue would enable enlightenment of the stakeholders on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s new Rules and Guidelines released by the commission for the 2019 general elections.

According to him “It has been discovered that a lot of citizens and stakeholders are ignorant of electoral processes leading them to indulge in corrupt practices, enhancing corruption and lack of transparency and accountability in electoral process.”

He described violence during election as tool that most often led to inconclusive election, lamenting that such development is not healthy for the country’s electoral process.