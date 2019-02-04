Visa scam: Agent bags 6-month jail for duping client of N855, 000

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court on Monday sentenced a 36-year-old travel agent, Damilare Oguntoyinbo, to six months imprisonment for defrauding a client of N855,000.



The Magistrate, Mrs Temitope Obasanjo, convicted Oguntoyinbo on a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

Obasanjo held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The magistrate said that the convict was guilty as charged and convicted him without option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Idowu Ogunleye, told the court that Oguntoyinbo committed the offences sometime in April 2018, in Abeokuta.

Ogunleye said that Oguntoyinbo claimed that he was a travel agent and defrauded the complainant, one Emmanuel Olabiwonnu, of N 855,000.

“The defendant, under the pretext of assisting the complainant to secure a traveling visa, obtained N855, 000 from him and converted the money to his own use.

“Oguntoyinbo knows that he does not have what it takes to procure traveling visa for the complainant,’’ the prosecutor said.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 390(9), 419, and 383 of the Criminal Law of Ogun State, 2006. (NAN)