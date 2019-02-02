The chopper carrying vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his crew, crashed on Saturday at Kabba, Kogi state.Vice president had the accident while going to Kogi state to campaign for his 2019 general elections.

Report from his media aide Mr Laolu Akande stated that Osinbajo is safe and hearty with his crew.

“VP Osinbajo’s Chopper crash lands in Kabba, but he and the entire crew safe. He is continuing with his engagements and plans for the day in Kogi State”.

VIDEO: VP Osinbajo’s Helicopter crash landed at Kabba, Kogi State in what would have been a national tragedy. The VP has continued with his schedules as planned. pic.twitter.com/bnu87GhAiL — Kogi Facts (@KogiFacts) 2 February 2019