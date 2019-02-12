Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is the best – Buhari

By Nwafor Sunday

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday extolled the virtues of his running mate, vice president Yemi Osinbajo and his key role in delivering on the ‘Change Agenda’.

Buhari said that Osinbajo is the best, and noted that he is pleased with his (Osinbajo), vast experience and intellect particularly in his capacity as the head of the National Economic Council (NEC).

Disclosing this via his official facebook handle, Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, cited Buhari as saying, “Him (Osinbajo) being the Chairman of NEC is in a very strong position to know what we are earning and what we are doing with the earnings.

‘‘I am very pleased with his vast experience and intellect. He has captured effectively what the administration has done and I commend him for playing a very great part in that. Thank you, Mr Vice President.’’

The President told the traditional rulers that in all the States he had visited so far for his re-election bid, he had taken time to explain to Nigerians the achievements, programmes and future plans of his government in the three key areas of economy, security and anti-corruption.

‘‘On the promises on security, I have mentioned repeatedly that the people of the North East appreciate our undertakings because you cannot manage a country unless it is secure. We have succeeded in that and we thank God.”

The President noted that Nigeria has attained food security under his watch, adding that many farmers have testified that fertilisers are now available and affordable.

‘‘Fighting corruption is the most difficult under our system but still, we have not given up. We are steadfast in our determination to ensure that those who abuse trust are brought before the law and punished,’’ he said.

President Buhari appealed to the traditional rulers to prevail on their subjects to be law abiding and show respect to constituted authority during and after the elections.

‘‘I am happy for what you have done on voter education so that your people can choose whoever they like from whatever party,’’ he said.