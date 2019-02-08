Vatebra makes LSE list of ‘Companies to Inspire Africa’

By Moses Nosike

Leading Pan-African technology solutions provider Vatebra Limited has been listed as one of the ‘Companies to Inspire Africa in 2019’ by the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

To qualify for this prestigious listing, Vatebra met the stringent requirements of the London Stock Exchange Group, including the strength of its business idea and management team, excellent rate of growth, sustainable business model and scalability of business.

CEO of the London Stock Exchange Group, David Schwimmer, said the report “identifies Africa’s most inspirational and dynamic private, high-growth companies to a global market.” He added that the companies listed in the report are crucial to the future of the African economy and capable of driving transformative economic growth in their home countries and beyond.

“We feel very honoured to be recognized by the prestigious London Stock Exchange Group,” said Vatebra Managing Director Kunle Akinniran. “Vatebra is behind some of the tech successes in Africa such as the development of customised solutions, mobile applications, identity solutions/biometrics, e-payment solutions, IGR solutions and other world-class solutions cutting across the private and public sectors.”

This listing complements other accomplishments of Vatebra Limited, which emerged ‘Technology Company of the Year’ for 2016, 2017 and 2018 organized by the Nigerian Technology Awards (NITA). Vatebra has also received other awards and recognitions from different bodies in Africa which Akinniran said provides the motivation to “keep pushing forward, knowing that we are adding value and making an impact in Africa.”

Going forward, Vatebra is continuing its expansion drive across Africa, including Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania and Ethiopia. The company’s Deputy Managing Director Mike Aigbe said: “Vatebra is also setting up a Technology Hub across various locations in Nigeria to further promote technological advancement in the country as well as support budding techpreneurs to become global businesses. The Hub will provide trainings, business incubation and mentorship, and financing opportunities to start-ups, small and medium-scale technology driven businesses. This will further strengthen our position as the technology powerhouse in Africa.”

Vatebra was established in 2003 as Fleet Technologies and re-branded to Vatebra Limited in 2016, repositioning as the Tech backbone of Africa. The company has businesses across Africa with offices in Lagos, Abuja, Accra, Freetown and Nairobi.

