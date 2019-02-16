Valentine’s Day: GMI showers hospital patients with gifts

By Ochuko Akuopha

GREAT Minds International, GMI, a Civil Society Organization, has presented gift items to patients at the Central Hospital, Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State as part of its activities to mark the Valentine’s Day celebration.

Items presented included disinfectants, soap, detergents, tissue papers, insecticides, air fresheners, pampers, towels, plastic buckets, tooth pastes and brushes.

Presenting the items, President of the organization, Mr. Oghenefejiro Okpako said the gesture stemmed from their desire to show love to the needy on Valentine’s Day.

He said: “We are here because of the significance of Valentine’s Day celebration and the need to reshape the direction which we are supposed to celebrate Valentine’s Day. We need to showcase to the world that we must not celebrate Valentine’s Day in a club or beach. We need to show love to some persons who are in need to reawaken their hope.”

Also speaking, Secretary of the organization, Mr. Chidubem Onwuenwosi disclosed that “In 2016, we visited Orem Orphanage, Ughelli; in 2017, we visited Okere Prison, in 2018, we visited Old People’s Home, Warri and this year we have chosen to celebrate Valentine’s Day with patients of the Central Hospital, Oleh.”

The Matron of the hospital, Mrs. Josephine Udueme who received the items, commended the organization for the donations and called on other organizations and individuals to emulate the kind gesture.