Valentine: NGO urges youths to show true love

Ahead of Feb, 14, celebrated world over as St. Valentine Day, an NGO, Women Friendly Initiative, has called on youths to show genuine love and avoid immoral act during the period.

Mrs Rosemary Adejo, the Programme Coordinator of the organisation, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gwagwalada, Abuja, on Tuesday.

According to Adejo, Valentine period is a time for young people to express love for one another, but such love should be expressed cautiously, within the context of caring for their loved ones.

“Valentine’s Day has become a sentimental and `expensive day’ of love, as one can see in our materialistic society today.

“Yet, it can also be a time to soberly reflect on our love for others, and on what love actually means.

“Love is obviously the greatest and most desired virtue of life, and if our lives aren’t filled with love, life will not be complete.

“We call on youths in the country to show genuine love and live a healthy lifestyle,’’ the programme coordinator said.

NAN reports that Valentine’s Day is celebrated every Feb. 14, as many people exchange cards, candy, gifts or flowers with their special ones. (NAN)