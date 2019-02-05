Uzodinma to Okorocha: I will rescue Imo from you

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Tuesday said that he joined the governorship race to address the challenges the state is currently facing under Rochas Okorocha.

Uzodinma spoke in Owerri while interacting with newsmen on some of the issues raised by Okorocha regarding President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Imo state.

He said that, a time came in Imo state when there was nobody to talk against bad governance and that it was one of the reasons he came out for the governorship race to give hope to the masses as well as put smiles in their faces.

While on the issues arising from Buhari’s statement, he said that Rochas Okorocha’s camp has been twisting the president’s speech to curry favour from the masses.

The Imo APC, guber candidate said: “The president came to Imo state for APC, rally and to present formally the Imo APC, guber candidate but some people tried to sabotage it but it went successfully.

“The electorate are not only the APC, you remember during the presidential rally. He came and campaigned for the APC, in the state and asked Imo people to vote the candidates of APC, but they are twisting his statement to score cheap political points. What the president did was to call on other political parties to vote APC.

“Imo state is the only APC, state in the Southeast zone. If you are the president you are the president of all political parties.”

As part of his agenda, Uzodinma said: “We are here for a rescue mission. We want our state to be managed differently. Our emphasis is not where somebody is coming from. We want to implement the manifesto of APC in Imo state.

“Because of the situation, we saw there is need to do better things for the state and I have to make some sacrifices to better the life of our people.”

He added that, “At a point, it was like nobody to talk in Imo state, this is one of the reasons I decided to leave the Senate and go for governor. If I still go for senate election, and the election is conducted five times I will beat Okorocha five times.

“Rochas is confused, why is he running for senate in APC, and he is asking his supporters to vote for AA candidates.”