Uzodimma vows to restore Imo pride

By Olayinka Ajayi

Imo State All Progressives Congress, APC, gubernatorial candidate, Senator Hope Uzodimma has pledged his preparedness to restore Imo State’s pride of place among other states in Nigeria if given the mandate on March 2.

Speaking when he received the presentation of a branded Tundra truck for his campaign by the Hope Reality Movement ,HRM, a group which has vowed to provide support and cooperation towards ensuring that he (Uzodimma) emerges victorious in the March2,2019 governorship elections in Imo State, Uzodima reaffirmed his readiness.

During the presentation, chairman of the group, Mr. Obi Vitalis Chikere expressed hope that at this critical period in the life of Imolites, only a man of Hope could be counted upon to provide the kind of leadership the citizenry deserve.