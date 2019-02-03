Use thanksgiving to attract God’s blessing, Okoh charges Christians

By Olayinka Latona

The Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh on Friday urged Christians to always give thanks to God and show appreciation to Him for His love, grace, mer-cies and encouragement.

Okoh stated this in his sermon at the 50th birth-day and 30 years in mini-sterial service of Bishop of Lagos West, Rt. Rev. James Olusola Odedeji at the Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathed-ral, Ikeja, Lagos.

Describing thanksgiving as another way of secur-ing more blessings from God, the Primate hinted that it is the sole reason for the existence of man on earth.

In his words: “It is very im-portant to give praise to God. He takes delight in His children when they praise Him. Thanksgiving is also an essential part of worship. We are created to worship God and when we give thanks, we secure more Godly blessings.”

The Primate also advised the celebrant to be diligent in prayer, stand firm in the Lord and not relent in propagating the gospel.

He said: “Hold on to Jesus Christ, He is the way, truth and life. Hold on to Him in the face of trials and challenges. Avoid the lust of the eyes, lust of the flesh and pride of life”.

Responding to reporters’ questions after the event, Bishop Odedeji apprec-iated God for His love and mercy towards him and His faithfulness in the ministry.

“I feel happy and grateful to the Almighty God. It was very unpopular when I joined the ministry. It looks as if I did not know what I was doing, seeing a young man of 20 years be-ing ordained into the ministry. Nobody in my family accepted my vision. They felt I would be better off in other professions and after 60 or 65 years I can then join the ministry.

“But today they are all here to witness this and see that it was not about me but God who called me,” Bishop Odedeji added.