US not interested in candidates, parties, but peaceful election —Consul General

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—The United States of American government has said it was not interested in any candidate or political parties in Nigeria’s coming general polls, stressing that all it wanted was a peaceful and smooth election exercise.

Consul General of the United states Embassy in Lagos, Mr John Bray, who spoke at the palace of the Olu of Warri, Delta State, noted that he was in the oil rich city as part of steps to spread the message of peace in the Niger Delta region ahead the general election.

He enjoined the people to shun violence during the elections, adding that effort should be made by all stakeholders to ensure a free and fair elections.

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli thanked the government of United States for preaching peace in the country, adding that as traditional rulers, they will always harp on the value of peace before their subjects during and after the elections.