Urhobo‘ll Give Buhari Million Votes – Ogboru, Omo-Agege

DELTA State All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Chief Great Ogboru, has promised that the Urhobos in Delta State, would deliver their over one million votes to ensure President Muhammadu Buhari is reelected for a second term in office.

The APC governorship hopeful made the promise at Abraka when the senator representing Delta Central sentorial district, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in company of other party chieftains in the area too his ward to ward campaign to the area.

Ogboru who addressed thousands of people from the area, described President Buhari as a friend of the Urhobo nation who has done a lot for the Urhobo nation.

He said: “Buhari has endeared himself to the Urhobo people as a friend and a leader and it will only be in our benefit and favour to ensure that we use our electoral strength to vote for him enmass.”

Also speaking, Senator Omo-Agege while harping on the need to reelect President Buhari, applauded him for all the achievements recorded in Delta Central in his first term in office adding that it is time for the Urhobos to reciprocate the good gesture of Mr. President.

He also appealed to them not to be intimidated by the planned use of security agents by the opposition to harass them at the polls, noting that the federal government will be providing security for every Nigerian particularly Deltans to ensure a smooth conduct of the elections.

He said: “I want to assure you that Ogboru is our governor come March 2 while President Buhari will be reelected president for a second term come February 16.

“The PDP under the administration of Olusegun Obasanjo, Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan, failed us consistently as a people, but it was President Buhari that came and gave us hope as a people. Now, someone who served in the 16 years of PDP failure is coming asking us to vote for him, how does it sounds?”

Speaking on the candidacy of Ogboru emerging as governor at the polls, he said: “Ogboru is from Ethiope East, this is his home, and anyone who votes against him should be treated as an outcast because Urhobos in the state will ensure that they deliver their bloc votes to him and President Buhari at the polls.

“And I want to put it on record here for everyone to know the reason why I am protecting the interest of Buhari. I am not doing so because he is a Hausa man, but because he has the interest of the Urhobo nation at heart and protect the Urhobo people.”

On his part, Chief Kokori while addressing the crowd that attended the event, advised them to mobilize in their numbers and vote for Buhari, Ogboru and other APC candidates in the area noting that it can only get better for the entire Urhobo nation and Delta State at large.