Urhobo youths threaten to withdraw support for Buhari over FUPRE Act

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—URHOBO youths, on the platform of Coalition of Urhobo Youths Organisation, CUYO, yesterday, threatened to withdraw their support for President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming general election over what they described as the continued delay in the implementation of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, FUPRE, Act.

CUYO, in a statement by its spokesman, Mr. Stephen Ohwokirerhuo, reiterated its resolve to mobilise Urhobo youths for a peaceful protest against the non-implementation of the Act signed into law by Buhari in 2017, on a soon to be announced date.

Saying the university was established to train middle and high-level manpower for the oil and gas sector, the statement noted that the institution is “poised with the appropriate legal instrument to deliver on its mandate.

“Unfortunately, some critical provisions of the Act, particularly those relating to funding of the university, is yet to be implemented till date.”

The statement noted that much effort had been made “through various stakeholders to reach President Buhari to direct relevant agencies on the implementation of the Act.”