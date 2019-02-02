Updated: Presidency confirms Osinbajo in chopper crash

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Presidency Saturday, confirmed the news that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo survived a helicopter crash.

The aircraft carrying him crashed landed in Kabba, Kogi State.

This is the second time the Vice President was involved in helicopter crash as the first was around Gwagwalada, Abuja last year.

Osinbajo and all other occupants of the chopper were said to have escaped without any hurt.

The Vice President’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, had in a tweet on his handle @akandeoj confirmed the crash.

He said; “VP Osinbajo’s Chopper crash lands in Kabba, but he and the entire crew safe. He is continuing with his engagements and plans for the day in Kogi State.”

The Vice President’s spokesman in a statement thereafter wrote, “Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has arrived Kabba, Kogi State today.(yesterday) His Chopper had crash landed after a landing incident, but everyone is safe.

“Prof. Osinbajo now in Kabba after the incident and continuing his engagements in the State, engaging the people on the Next Level plan of the Buhari administration.”