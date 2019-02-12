UPDATED: Kano Rally: PDP sues Buhari over presence of 2 Nigerien governors

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari to court over the presence of two governors from Niger Republic at the recent rally of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Governors Issa Moussa of Zinder and Zakiri Umar of Maradi, were at the recent rally of the APC in Kano alongside some of their subordinates from the neighbouring country.

Court dissolves marriage over mother in-law interference

The PDP has thus dragged President Buhari to court to determine the legality of the presence of the two men at the campaign venue.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigeria Immigration Service, the minister for interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, (rtd.) and the APC were joined in the suit.