Union Bank introduces TechVentures to support Tech-based businesses

Union Bank has announced the launch of TechVentures, a unique banking proposition which provides tailored services to technology companies. The solution was unveiled at TechPoint Build, a leading technology conference for tech experts, investors, start-ups and owners of tech-enabled businesses, that held in Lagos recently.



TechVentures supports tech-based businesses in various stages of their lifecycles, providing them with services which include access to venture capital funding, business advisory and mentorship as well as accelerator partnerships.

Union Bank’s Head of Commercial Banking, Mr. Kunle Sonola, who was present at the event and unveiling ceremony, said that the bank is focused on developing services that offer real value adding solutions for emerging and established sectors and ecosystems in Nigeria. Sonola said: “We designed TechVentures in response to the emergence and accelerated growth we see in the tech space.

Our goal is to capture these businesses from start-up stage, when they are just nursing an idea, and support them until they build unicorns because we believe that these businesses will drive a new economy in Nigeria.”