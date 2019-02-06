UNILAG launches first campus TV in West Africa

By Elizabeth Uwandu

THE University of Lagos, Unilag has launched its television station, Channel 184 on StarTimes Digital Broadcasting Channel. By virtue of this, Unilag has become the first university to run a campus TV not only in Nigeria, but in West Africa.

Speaking at the launch, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said the official kick-off of the institution’s TV after two years of obtaining operating licence from government became reality through the efforts of the management board under Prof. Falaiye and the doggedness of Prof. Ralph Akinfeleye in the facilitation of World Bank support in the donation of equipment for the station.

His words: “ Today, I am very glad that the university has invited you to announce that Unilag has blazed the trail again by establishing the first Campus Television not only in Nigeria but in the whole of West Africa, “ he said.

Prof. Ogundipe noted that Campus TV, first of its kind which will be privately run, will be a reference point for credible and factual information that will take broadcasting in Nigeria to the next level.

“Unilag TV will fly on the platform of StarTimes Digital Broadcasting Channel 184, with the state-of-the-art equipment and technical facilities in place.

”The TV would deliver premier, local, national and international news as they unfold, and become the most trusted news source in Nigeria.

“Unilag TV Channel 184 would serve as a reference point in sports, documentaries, quality entertainment and as an instrument for educational advancement. It will also have a time belt for our Distance Learning Teaching Packages.

“In other words, the television will also serve as an instructional facility for our Distance Learning students,“ the Unilag VC explained.

Ogundipe who added that the TV station would comply with the National Broadcasting Code, NBC will be of benefits to its host community and the students in particular. His words, “Another significant benefit is that Unilag TV channel 184 would be deployed to keep our students and the wider community informed of developments in the university through the dedication of one hour to Unilag news.

On his part, Prof. Muyiwa Falaiye said despite Unilag TV being a new station, it would one of the best professional station that will showcase both local and international contents, with a view of running 60 percent of local contents in the coming years.

According to Falaiye, “ This station will be very professional, producing our local contents and buying the ones which can not produce now.

“ However, in the next year, we will have over 60 percent contents. And with our state of the art equipment, we are set to become an active player in the market while poising to challenge the existing order in the industry. “

The chairman, Unilag Multi-Media Ventures added that the venture has embarked on aggressive staff training which was key to producing television contents.

.