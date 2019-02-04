UKaid, PERL supports Borno govt to develop MTSS plan for health system

By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri—United Kingdom Aid, UKaid, and Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn, PERL, are supporting Borno State government on how to develop a Medium Term Sector Strategy, MTSS, plan in the health system for 2019, 2020 and 2021.

This was disclosed by state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Salisu Kwayabura, yesterday, while leading a delegation of stakeholders to a three-day meeting in Abuja to strengthen the health sector in the state.

Represented by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Mustapha Bukar, Kwayabura said the support by these organisations on developing the MTSS plan was also aimed at strengthening good governance processes in accountability and transparency in repositioning the health sector.

Bukar, in his welcome address said the meeting became imperative to address most of the challenges and constraints in the health sector, particularly now that most of people displaced by the insurgency had gone back to their liberated communities, and were in dire need of healthcare services.

In his presentation, Mallam Ali Garba who was one of the facilitators, dwelled extensively on the objectives, approach and conceptual framework of MTSS.