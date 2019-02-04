UK-based record label set to infuse Afrobeat with rap music

A U.K.-base record label, R-I Records, on Monday said it was set to infuse Afrobeat music with rap for global acceptance and promotion of genre.

Mz J4zzie, a female rapper and co-founder of the label, made the assertion during an interview in Lagos.

Twenty-four-year-old MZ J4zzie, born Jasmine Ilori to Nigerian parents, said that rap kind of music was not gaining the popularity it deserves, hence, the decision to combine it Afrobeat.

“Although there are developments within the music industry in Nigeria as artists like Davido and Wizkid are really out there creating history both locally and internationally.

“I will say, however, that I do not believe that Nigeria has accepted rap fully but I think that it is rising and will soon be accepted.

“That is why we have joined Afrobeat singing and U.K. rapping (Afro-Rap) to penetrate both the Nigerian and U.K. music markets and globally.

“I am currently working with a 19-year-old Nigerian Afrobeat rising star `Rapture Bada’ and I believe the world will love what we offer and that will make R-I Records different,” Mz J4zzie told NAN on telephone.

The rapper, who is also a Law graduate, said that Nigeria was currently taking over the African music industry and will therefore, contribute greatly to the economy of the country.

According to her, Afrobeat is a sound accepted by all and brings people together to promote peace and harmony.

She revealed that the reason why there were not many female rappers in the scene was because the industry was majorly male dominated.

“Female rappers are rarely accepted sometimes because of the simple fact they are females and this industry is male dominated.

“But there is a slow rise of female rappers both internationally and in Nigeria and I know that there will be many more to come.

“That is why I am working double hard to ensure that I present a platform that will make more females showcase their talent,” she said.

R-I Records was launched in January and aims to birth the genre of Afro-Rap (a mix of Afrobeat and U.K. rapping). R-I Records was co-founded by Mz J4zzie and her mother Patience Molokwu.

Mz J4zzie, who ventured into professional rap music a year and half ago, had worked with big acts like Not3s, Ms Banks and Tiwa Savage.

She had had over 250,000 total views on youtube for some of her hits like Baby Oh, Shutdown and the new collaboration with Rapture titled “Sho Ready’. (NAN)