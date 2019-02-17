Ugwuanyi visits victims of New Haven fire outbreak

…Provides financial assistance, relief materials, automatic employment

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, in keeping with his administration’s commitment and swift response to issues concerning the wellbeing of residents of the state, on Sunday visited victims of the fire outbreak that occurred earlier in the day at Ezeagu Street, New Haven, Enugu, to empathize with them.

The people’s governor, after assessing the level of damage caused by the inferno which affected two apartments, provided financial assistance and relief materials to the families and the landlady, and automatic employment to one of the victims whose Degree and NYSC Discharge certificates got burnt.

Responding on their behalf after receiving the cash donation from the Executive Secretary of Enugu State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mrs. Nkechi Eneh, the elated landlady, Mrs. Victoria Igwume, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for the kind gesture, disclosing that they were surprised by the governor’s prompt visit and intervention.

Mrs. Igwume added that the governor’s action shows he has a human face and has also gone a long way to distinguish his administration as a responsive government that is sensitive to the plight of the people.

Speaking on her contributions to the development of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Mrs. Igwume, said that she feel so humbled and happy that her efforts have been rewarded, and pledged to continue to work for the success of the governor and party at the polls.