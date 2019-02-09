Uduaghan does not need grassroots campaign —Nursing Mothers

By Gab Ejuwa

Supporters of the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta South, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, under the platform of APC Nursing Mothers Forum, yesterday, stated that Uduaghan needs not campaign at the grassroots for support.

The group made this known at Ozoro and Oleh General Hospitals while receiving the second set of provisions donated by Prince Gabriel Udemude, stated that Uduaghan does not need grassroots campaign because it has already endorsed him over his achievements as former governor.

Mrs Victoria Okoro, Mrs Oke Obowomano and Helen Umukoro who spoke on behalf of the nursing mothers, scored Uduaghan high in achievements and empowerment of Deltans.

They appealed to all sons and daughters of Isoko nation to vote for the former governor on Saturday in order for him to emerge senator representing Delta South.