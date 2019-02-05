Udom has done well despite debt burden —Akpan

By Chioma Onuegbu

A former Political Adviser, Bureau of Political and Legislative Affairs in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Jerry Akpan has lauded the Governor Udom Emmanuel administration for the astounding developmental achievements within three and half years despite the huge debt burden it inherited from the immediate past administration.

Akpan, who served under the administration of Godswill Akpabio said that the current administration expends about N7 billion monthly to service debts incurred by the immediate past government.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who fielded questions from newsmen yesterday in Uyo, said having served the state in various capacities since 1999, he knew that the Emmanuel’s administration remained the best among the three administrations in terms of performance and good governance.

According to him, the current administration would have performed more that it had presently but for the huge inherited debt.

He said, “I have worked with governors of PDP in Akwa Ibom State since the inception of the current democratic dispensation… and I can say authoritatively that this government is the best.” among the three that I have worked with and supported. While government of Obong Attah laid the foundation for the development of the state, Akpabio built on the foundation and he was so lucky to have so much money during his administration.

“But he did not put down half of what he had put on ground. If he had put on ground half of what he received, Akwa Ibom today would have been one of the most developed states in the country.”

Akpan recalled that former Minister for Finance, Dr Ngozi okonjo Iweala had revealed then that what is on ground in the state only represents about one percent of the total amount the Akpabio’s government was receiving.

He appreciated God for using Governor Emmanuel to ensure that the future of the state was not mortgaged.