UCL: PSG take charge with 2-0 win at Manchester United, Pogba sees red

Manchester United’s UEFA Champions League hopes were hanging by a thread on Tuesday after they lost 0-2 at home to Paris St Germain (PSG).

The victory was in a Round of 16 first leg match and it had Paul Pogba being sent off late in the game.

Second half goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe gave the impressive French side a clear advantage ahead of the return in Paris on March 6.

Pogba’s dismissal for a second yellow card in the 89th minute makes the task even harder.

ALSO READ: Paul Scholes appointed manager of Oldham

It was Manchester United’s first defeat under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since he took over from the sacked Jose Mourinho in December.

In many ways, it was a reality check after 10 wins in 11 games domestically for the Norwegian.

Manchester United made a highly aggressive start to the game but too often their forwards chose the wrong option or failed to deliver the right pass.

Marcus Rashford and Pogba both tested PSG’s 41-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon with near post shots.

Thomas Tuchel’s side gradually gained the ascendancy — with Marco Verratti and Marquinhos dominant in midfield.

Mbappe should have hit the target when he was slipped through by Julian Draxler in the 28th minute, but he fired wide.

Manchester United had to play the second half without forwards Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial, who picked up injuries.

Their night got worse in the 53rd minute when Kimpembe ghosted in unattended at the back post to volley home a corner kick from Angel Di Maria.

Former Manchester United winger Di Maria, booed from the outset by sections of the crowd, later had the last laugh.

This was when he collected a fine pass from Marquinhos and set up Mbappe for the second goal.

The Argentine broke down the left and delivered a low cross which was expertly turned in, first time, by 20-year-old France World Cup winner Mbappe.

He showed lightning speed to get ahead of the Manchester United defence.

A disappointing night for Manchester United got worse when midfielder Pogba was sent off for a second booking after a foul on Dani Alves.