UBTH gets cancer treatment machine, as Obaseki hails Buhari on patients’ care

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—THE University of BeninTeaching Hospital, UBTH, said it has procured a brachytherapy machine to speed up the treatment of cancer.

The Chief Medical Director of UBTH, Prof. Darlington Obaseki, disclosed this yesterday in Benin, at a public lecture to mark this year’s world cancer day.

He said; “We have taken delivery of what we call the brachytherapy machine. This is a special machine that uses radiation to treat cancer. The federal government has graciously provided one for us.

“We have over the past one year, built and dedicated a fifty-bedded ward for treating cancer patients.

“What that implies is that, a specialist attention that is required across different specialty for nursing care, pharmacy care, radio oncology care, surgical oncology care, they domiciled around that place.

“What that means is that, hitherto before now, patients with cancer who needed this service travel very far, at a stage, we were going as far as Maduguri and Abuja to get this treatment,” Obaseki said.

In his address, the President of Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Dr. Francis Faduyile, said cancer deaths in Nigeria is still one of the worst in Africa, with an estimated 70,327 cancer deaths in 2018.

In a related development, Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, commended the efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government at prioritising care for cancer patients.

Obaseki gave the commendation in commemoration of the World Cancer Day, a day set aside by the World Health Organisation to draw global attention to the disease, review progress on treatment and management options with global stakeholders.