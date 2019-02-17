U23 AFCON: Amapakabo vows to raise a good team

Nigeria’s Under-23 coach, Imama Amapakabo has said he is determined to raise a good squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Libya next month.

Though the former Enugu Rangers coach admitted that preparations were not going his way, the need to qualify Nigeria for the tournament and participate in the All Africa Games and Olympics was a motivation for him to build a good team.

“The time may be short, but the most important thing is that we have started.

“We will try as much as possible to give the country the very best of representation and hopefully we will scale through the hurdle,” Amapakabo.

He recognised the fact that the Under-23 squad is like a nursery for the Super Eagles.

“This team is like the team B of the senior national team and it is an opportunity for us as well to see a whole lot of players who may eventually make it to Super Eagles.”

The initial 33 players invited by Imama are drawn from mainly from the NPFL and the coach said this was based on various scouting missions.

“We have being watching most of them and also we got scouting reports and we also looked at those players who have come through the previous age-group competitions,” he explained.