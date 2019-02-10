U20 AFCON: World Cup ticket in the bag, Flying Eagles dream title

Flying Eagles midfielder, Afeez Aremu said the team is now focused on winning the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations title, after securing qualification for the U20 FIFA World Cup in Poland.

Nigeria beat the hosts Niger Republic on Friday night to berth their place at the FIFA World Cup billed for May 23- June 15, and also a semi-final clash on Wednesday against Mali. Winning the title according to Aremu will be a good come back for the Flying Eagles who missed the 2017 edition.

“We’ve got the qualification to play in the World Cup, which was our first priority of going into this tournament. Our next priority is to win the AFCON,” Aremu declared.

“Now we can only get better as we keep pushing forward.”

Flying Eagles coach Paul Aigbogun said his wards are ready for the semi-final.