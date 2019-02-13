U20 AFCON: F/Eagles wear armband for Ogunjobi as they tackle Mali

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will wear armbands in honour of late former Nigeria Football Federation secretary-general, Taiwo Ogunjobi as they take on Mali in today’s U20 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final in Niamey, Niger Republic.

CAF gave the approval for the team to mourn Ogunjobi after the NFF made the request to pay respect to Ogunjobi a former national team player and astute football administrator who passed on early Monday at the University of Ibadan Teaching Hospital. NFF’s director of competitions, Bola Oyeyode said: “We have received a go-ahead from CAF that the Flying Eagles can use the black armbands.

“It is the least honour that we can accord such an accomplished man who was a football person through and through.”