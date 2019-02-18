U-20 W/Cup: Chukwu tasks handlers of Flying Eagles on techniques

Christian Chukwu, former Super Eagles coach on Monday called on the technical crew of Nigeria’s Flying Eagles to improve on the finishing techniques of the team ahead of the U-20 world cup.

Chukwu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the Flying Eagles dominated the third place match but lacked brilliant finishing.

“The team’s coaching crew should revisit the technicality of finishing, the team is good but lacks finishing techniques.

“If you watch the match, you will see that Nigeria dominated the game but could not score,’’ Chukwu said.

READ ALSO: Joshua taking on Miller unworthy risk, says Oboh

The former captain of the Green Eagles urged Paul Aigbogu-led technical team to work more the goal scoring ability.

South Africa defeated Nigeria in the third place match of the 2019 African Under-20 Cup of Nations in Niger Republic.

The South Africans defeated Nigeria’s Flying Eagles 5-3 on penalties to pick the third position at the championship.

Both sides went into a penalty shootout after the match ended in a goalless draw at regulation time.

The Amajita scored all of their first five kicks, while Nigeria scored only three.

Despite the loss the Flying Eagles have qualified for the 2019 FIFA Under-20 World Cup along with the South Africans, Senegal and Mali.

Mali defeated Senegal 3-2 in a penalty shoot out at the final, after playing 1-1 at regulation time.(NAN)