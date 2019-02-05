Two arrested for initiating 12 Primary, Secondary school students into cultism

By Evelyn Usman

The Lagos State Police Command has bust a syndicate that specialised in initiating primary and secondary school students into the AWAWA confraternity group, in Lagos.

Arrested, were two suspected members of the gang, discovered to have succeeded in initiating 12 children of Egan Primary and Secondary school, in Igando, a Lagos suburb, whose ages are between eight and 16 years.

Investigation into the case by detectives at the Gender Unit of the Lagos State Police Command, revealed that the eldest of the victims and only female, a Junior Secondary School 3 student, was the first to be initiated into AWAWA cult group.

She was said to have lured others in Primary 2,3,4,5 and 6 respectively, to where they were initiated.

But the burble burst after the school’s Guardian/ Counselling teacher, out of curiosity, demanded to know how one of her students sustained a mark on her jaw.

Surprisingly, the student disclosed that it was an incision given to her on the day of initiation. She further disclosed that other students were also members of the cult.

Confirming the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Imohimi Edgal, said, “the oldest among the children revealed that she took the rest of the children for initiation and that the symbol on their jaws is that of the notorious Awawa boys.

” Two adult suspects behind the initiation are already in Police custody and are helping police investigation, with a view to arresting other members of the Awawa group for prosecution.”