Tunji Braithwaite’s son, Folahan, dies at 62

By Henry Ojelu

The Founder and General Overseer of Restore Church of Christ, Mr Oluyele Folahan Braithwaite, is dead. He died at the age of 62.

Born on July 4, 1956, in Lagos, late Oluyele Folahan was the first son of the late legal luminary, Dr Tunji Braithwaite.

A member of the family, Olumide Braithwaite, said the deceased was a sickle cell sufferer and died of heart failure at a Lagos Island hospital.

Folahan attended CMS grammar school, Lagos, Mill field school England, Ahmadu Bello University and Buckingham University England where he obtained a degree in Law.

He was married and blessed with twins