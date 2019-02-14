Tricycle operator allegedly steals colleague’s keke

By Jane Echewodo

A 28-year-old year old man, Segun Sunday, was yesterday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing his co-worker’s tricycle worth N1.1million.

The tricycle operator, who resides at 31, Gbele Road in Ekoro area of Lagos, was brought before Magistrate M.I. Dan-Oni on a charge of stealing slammed against him by the police.

The prosecutor, Inspector Victor Eruada, told the court that Sunday committed the offence on Jan. 1, in Ikeja.

Eruada said Sunday had appealed to Nureni Babatunde to allow him drive his tricycle for some hours and he agreed.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant disappeared with the tricycle and all efforts to locate him failed until he was exposed.

He alleged that after the defendant was arrested, he confessed that he had sold the tricycle.

Eruada said the offence violated the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing.

Magistrate Dan-Oni admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Dan-Oni ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until March 6 for a mention.