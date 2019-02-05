Tiwa Savage at 39: Anxiety over singer’s silence on social media

Fans of Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, have expressed concern over her sudden silence on social media as they wished her happy birthday.

The award winning singer, who turned 39 on Tuesday, last posted on social media in December last year, after a show in Calabar.

Some fans took to twitter to show their concern and wish her a happy birthday while others wondered why her industry friend, Wizkid, had not wished her well on his social platforms.

@blueprintafric tweeted, “Who else is wondering why @wizkidayo hasn’t made a birthday post to @TiwaSavage or why Tiwa Savage is unlikely silent too?”

@olorisupergirl tweeted, ”Happy birthday to this African Queen, a talented, sophisticated and dynamic Queen of Afro Pop, #TiwaSavage. We celebrate you today.”

@dimexy_photog tweeted,“By this time last year @wizkidayo posted several pictures to wish @TiwaSavage a happy birthday. What’s happening this time?”

Similar tweets include, @princessodunsi wrote, “happy birthday to my birthday mate. Wherever you are, we miss you. May the peace of the most high envelope you in Jesus name.”

@reina.maks wrote, “happy birthday queen Tiwa. God’s blessings always, miss seeing you on my timeline. Come back to us.”

Others are: @oyinade wrote, “I miss you so much. Please come back and I hope you are okay. Most importantly, Happy Birthday.”

@ifeoluwaaa wrote, “Happy birthday maami. I miss you so much and please come out of your hiding place, it’s been so long. May you continue to outshine the world with your success and be a happy mother forever.”

Reports have it that the mother of one signed a recording contract with Mavin records in 2012.

She currently has a songwriting deal with Sony/ATV music publishing, one of the world’s largest music publishing administrator.